KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive back again to serve children in need

SEATTLE, Wash. — It’s that time of year!

The KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive benefiting the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots is underway.

They say even a small gift, can make a big difference for local kids during the holidays.

“It just fills me up and tells me I’m in the right place doing the right thing,” said Janet Francis.

Francis is an ambassador and longtime volunteer with Toys for Tots. She said volunteering is what she’s meant to do. It’s the reason why she’s been coming back every year since 2011.

“We had a 10-year-old little girl and her dad and she had just her birthday party… she and her dad were driving by, pulled over, opened the trunk… she picked out 3 of those presents to donate to Toys for Tots,” she said.

During the holidays, you can usually find Francis along the street of the Kirkland Costco along with other volunteers and service people.

“They have full-time jobs and they’re doing Toys for Tots. So the amount of time they sacrifice to make all this magic happen is incredible,” she said.

Francis works hand in hand with people like Corporal Benjamin Miller, who started volunteering with Toys for Tots 3 years ago.

From seeing the gifts piling into the warehouse to placing them in the hands of families in need, he’s been there every step of the way.

“So to me, it’s an opportunity to give back to the community I was raised in,” Corporal Miller explained. “I’m actually from Western Washington. It’s an amazing thing to give back to the local, less privileged children in the area.”

For at least 30 years, KIRO 7 has been giving back to local kids with the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots and you can too!

“We need more joy and love in the world and this is just one way you can contribute to that,” Francis said.

The most needed toy donations include items for babies, girls, and boys aged nine to 13, and items for pre-teens and teens.

Suggested teen items include sporting equipment, skateboards, books, cosmetic and bath gift sets, board games, and remote control toys and video games.

Drop off your donation at any Albert Lee Appliance, or at any of our many partner locations listed on the map, below.

Friday, December 8 is our big give day! Drop off a toy at participating Fred Meyer locations, call and make a donation, or donate directly to The Salvation Army here.

