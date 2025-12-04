KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive: Help local children have a happy holiday!

SEATTLE — The need is greater than ever this year, and we need your help to make a BIG difference!

The KIRO 7 Cares Toy Drive, benefitting The Salvation Army & Toys for Tots, is committed to helping deliver gifts to as many local children as possible.

Your donation will help local children have a happy holiday.

Call (206) 217-1237 on December 5 from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. or give now by clicking here.

You can drop off a toy in person at the Toys for Tots Warehouse through December 10th.

You can also drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the customer service desk of any Western Washington Fred Meyer through December 23rd.

The most needed toy donations are:

Items for babies

Items for girls and boys, ages 9 to 13

Items for pre-teens and teens

Suggested teen items include:

Sporting equipment

Skateboards

Books

Cosmetics

Bath gift sets

Board games

Remote control toys

Video games

Every year KIRO 7’s Toy Drive goal is bigger and better because we want every child to receive a gift this holiday season, and thanks to you, this year, we will bring smiles to thousands of local children!

55 local business locations have been collecting toys since November 10th, and all of those toys will come to the KIRO 7 studios and be distributed to The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.

Last year, The Salvation Army distributed over 40,000 toys, and Toys for Tots distributed over 60,000.

Help us make this year an even greater success!

