KIRO 7 Cares Holiday Toy Drive supporting WA families

The KIRO 7 Cares Holiday Toy Drive is underway, seeking donations to meet a particularly high demand for toys this holiday season.

Economic challenges surrounding the government shutdown and reduced food assistance have led to an increased need for support among families.

The Salvation Army, a key partner in the drive, reports a significant rise in the number of people seeking help.

Salvation Army Lieutenant Chris Rodriguez said his organization sees more parents and grandparents coming to food banks who typically would not.

He noted that the current holiday season brings new challenges and a greater need for assistance on multiple fronts.

Misty McClain, a single mother who relies on the Salvation Army’s White Center Community Center, emphasized the importance of these donations.

“Donations give hope and happiness to not only our children, but us as the parent to take that weight off of us,” McClain said. She added that it “truly is a blessing” for families struggling to provide gifts.

©2025 Cox Media Group