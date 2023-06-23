Around the Sound: Kirklandia Wine Festival to kick off Friday

With the official start of summer yesterday, Kirkland isn’t holding back when it comes to celebrating the sunshine. This weekend you can catch the Kirklandia wine festival kicking off Friday at Marine Park.

You can enjoy pours from different wineries across, not only the greater Seattle area but from all over Washington!

“It is still to this day one of my best memories getting sips with some friends, sitting there looking out on the water on the boats. Everyone is just in a great party mood and enjoying the sun in the summer,” owner and CEO of Champagne Ave Wine Bar Vickie Lorente said.

There are 15 different vendors with three to six wines and ciders to choose from. Lorente has the pleasure of being this year’s curator, something she’s used to doing at her own business.

“I especially wanted to reach out to places in Eastern Washington who don’t have a presence here as well as people who do have a presence who are new in the area like Bayernmoor to give them a chance to let everyone know, ‘Hey I’m here,’” Lorente said.

“We’re really excited about getting out and engaging with the community and introducing people to our wines, they are very unique and so we have a big passion for changing the mindset around pinot noir that’s grown in Washington,” Bayernmoor Cellars Marketing Coordinator Veronica Lynn said.

Check out Kirklandia Wine Fest Friday, Saturday or Sunday, not just to enjoy local and state wines, but learn the difference between their grapes, enjoy food trucks, music, and drawings for prizes!

Friday’s tasting starts at 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday’s tastings start at noon!

