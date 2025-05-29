Kirkland road closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle

A Kirkland road was closed for several hours following a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Wednesday evening.

According to Kirkland PD, the road was closed at 98th Avenue NE and NE 120th Place. Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, and the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries, if any, are unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

‼️ Road closed at 98th Ave NE and NE 120th Pl for a vehicle v. pedestrian collision. The road will be closed for several hours, please use alternate routes. — Kirkland Police (@KirklandWAPD) May 29, 2025

