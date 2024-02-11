Local

Kirkland police announce extra DUI patrols for Super Bowl

By KIRO 7 News Staff

(Kirkland Police Department)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department has announced extra DUI patrols for Sunday’s football game.

“Please make sure to have a safe ride home tomorrow,” said a police spokesperson.

Officers will be watching for drunk drivers before, during, and after the game.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read