Kirkland man accused of repeatedly commuting to Seattle to sell cocaine

SEATTLE, Wash. — A Kirkland man was arrested in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood last week, accused of repeatedly driving to the city to sell drugs.

He was arrested on March 19 on Elliott Avenue.

Detectives say the man was a ‘constant problem’ in the Belltown area, regularly driving there to sell cocaine to people.

Police executed search warrants on the man’s car and his home in Kirkland.

Here’s what officers say they found:

102.1 grams Fentanyl

175 grams Cocaine

65.7 grams Crack Cocaine

$4600 cash

Officers booked the man into King County Jail on drug charges.





