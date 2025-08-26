Kirkland lifeguard removes alligator snapping turtle from Juanita Beach

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Lifeguard Supervisor Dani is getting snaps of appreciation from the Kirkland Parks and Community Services.

The agency says Dani safely removed an alligator snapping turtle from under the dock at Juanita Beach Park.

“While they may look interesting, snapping turtles are invasive and can be aggressive. Their powerful jaws can cause serious injury, so if you see one, please keep your distance and alert a lifeguard or park staff,” Kirkland Parks and Community Services said.

The agency thanked Dani, their lifeguard team, ACO Arnold, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for their help in keeping the beach fun and safe for everyone.

To learn more about Kirkland Parks and Community Services’ aquatics programs and lifeguarded swim beaches, visit: www.kirklandwa.gov/aquatics

©2025 Cox Media Group