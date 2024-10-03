King County unveils new helicopter to enhance emergency response

King County has unveiled a new helicopter for the Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit, according to County Executive Dow Constantine.

The Bell 407GXi, named Guardian One, will aid law enforcement in patrols, search and rescue, wildfire response, and more.

Guardian One can reach any part of King County within 20 minutes, supporting emergencies like missing person searches, locating robbery suspects, and aiding in police pursuits.

It replaces an aging 1973 model, offering a modern, reliable tool for urgent operations.

“This helicopter will serve as our primary air support aircraft for the next decade, enhancing public safety and allowing us to better respond when it matters the most,” said Constantine. “The Air Support Unit and Guardian One program are vital to the safety of our communities.”

Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall emphasized the importance of maintaining updated technology for the Air Unit. “With such an enormous responsibility... comes the necessity to make sure we keep our fleet updated with the latest and safest technology,” she said.

The new helicopter was funded through $5.8 million from King County and nearly $1 million from the state Legislature, with strong support from more than 70 law enforcement agencies.

Congresswoman Kim Schrier added her support, stating, “As the only full-time patrol and rescue unit of its kind in Washington State, these helicopters are a lifeline for public safety.”

In 2023, the Air Support Unit completed over 480 missions. So far this year, it has flown more than 300 missions and provided assistance to other agencies over 65 times.

