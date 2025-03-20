King County transit safety taskforce to hold first meeting

SEATTLE — Following the deadly stabbing of an on-duty King County Metro bus operator this past December, a recently-formed safety task force will have its first meeting today.

“Every operator I’ve spoken to over the last ten years has said it’s going to take one of us getting murdered to get the action we need,” Greg Woodfill, president of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 587, told KIRO 7 in February.

Woodfill said at the time that the driver’s death highlights the lack of protections for local operators.

City leaders, public safety officials, Metro employees, transit agency representatives, and union members will convene for the new task force today.

They say their goals are to protect operators, increase police presence especially on night routes, and make safety expectations clear to riders.

The ATU local president says every entity needs to work together to make sure the changes stick.

The meeting will be held at Machinists Union Hall (9125 15th Place South, Seattle) today from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

