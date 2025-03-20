King County task force holds first meeting to discuss bus safety

King County is hosting its first meeting for the new Regional Transit Safety Task Force.

The meeting will include representatives from the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 587, city and county leaders, as well as other transportation stakeholders.

The task force was created just hours after the death of transit operator Shawn Yim in December.

The task force will continue to meet throughout 2025 to identify areas to improve accountability and transit security.

