King County Sheriff’s K-9 unit seizes $2.6 million in narcotics

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office seized several pounds of drugs yesterday with the help of their K9 unit.

On May 29, Precinct 4 Detectives and K9 Quinn were able to find 124 pounds of methamphetamines and 8.8 pounds of fentanyl powder.

The estimated street value of the seizure was $2.6 million.

On May 7, Precinct 4 Detectives and K9 Quinn were part of a drug bust that included $638,000 of drugs that were to be distributed in Burien, Seattle, and Shoreline.

