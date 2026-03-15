King County Sheriff releases new video showing woman driving through standoff scene

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — In the middle of a police barricade on March 6 in White Center, the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says a woman drove through the scene and hit a patrol car with a deputy inside.

New bodycam video from the scene shows deputies trying to stop the woman’s minivan as she drives through the yellow police tape set across the roadway.

KCSO says in addition to hitting the deputy’s car, she almost hit a sergeant at the scene.

The woman was arrested and is facing charges of DUI, felony eluding and reckless driving.

In the bodycam footage, she told a deputy she was trying to get home.

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