King County sees drop in gun violence

KING COUNTY, Wash. — In the second quarter of 2025, King County saw the lowest number of shots fired incidents since 2021, according to a report from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Data from eleven law enforcement agencies includes a decline in shooting homicides, injuries, and gunshots to property.

The 2025 Q2 report shows there have been 14 fatal shooting victims, 55 non-fatal shooting victims, and 278 total shots fired incidents.

There has also been a 31% decrease in the number of overall shooting victims, but around 53% of shooting victims are reported as black or African American.

“King County is making progress – and we must continue our work to decrease gun violence,” King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion aid. “Today’s data shows that the decreases in gun violence in 2024 and the first quarter of this year were not a fluke.”

The data was comprised from the following law enforcement agencies: Auburn, Bellevue, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Kirkland, King County Sheriff’s Office, Renton, Seattle, Tukwila, and Washington State Patrol.

