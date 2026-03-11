King County says crime rate dropped 22% in 2025; acknowledges more needs to be done

SEATTLE — The King County crime rate decreased 22% in 2025 compared to the previous year, according to new data released by the King County Sheriff’s Office onTuesday.

The report shows double-digit percentage drops in several categories, including homicides, aggravated assaults and property crimes.

The Sheriff’s Office attributed the decrease in part to proactive police patrols and “onviews,” which the office described as actions taken when deputies witness a crime in progress rather than responding to a 911 call.

KIRO 7 asked Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall what led up to this increase in “onviews.” She said it’s not increased staffing, just a change in response.

“During COVID, it was a little difficult, right? There were times we didn’t necessarily do exactly what we’re doing now,” she said. “Police reform laws were different. We have seen some relaxing of some of the police reform laws that were put in place.”

Auto thefts and commercial burglaries both decreased 47% year over year. Aggravated assaults fell 22%, while larceny offenses dropped 21% and robberies decreased by almost 40%. Homicides went down 19% compared to the previous year, according to the report.

While the drop in homicides is a step in the right direction, data from the county’s medical examiner’s office shows homicide numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“I’m optimistic that we can get back to a lower crime rate, but there are a number of things involved, right?” Cole-Tindall said. “One is getting these firearms off the street. Two is us holding people accountable and them being prosecuted.”

The Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 2,800 firearms in 2025, which is 91 more than the year before, the data said.

The office is also crediting public safety initiatives, including Operation Safe Transit, which launched in May 2024 to address crime on buses, trains and platforms. Deputies have made 280 arrests across the downtown Seattle transit corridor since the program began.

The department is managing these initiatives while navigating more than 100 deputy vacancies. The Sheriff’s Office is currently using overtime to fill those roles.

The office is offering a $40,000 signing bonus right now for new hires that are already currently serving as police officers in Washington. They will also receive 40 hours of vacation and 40 hours of sick leave.

Community members had mixed reactions to the numbers.

“That’s very shocking to hear,” said Honesty, who lives in Burien. “My car has gotten broken into, so many times. And my wallet has been stolen. There was just a shooting not too long ago down here too.”

KIRO 7 brought these concerns to the Sheriff.

“We’re working on it. I want them to feel safe. I mean, our goal, we believe, and our job, is to reduce crime and the fear of crime,” Cole-Tindall said. “This is very important to us, and we will continue to do the work that we’ve been doing.”

Other community members told KIRO 7 they have noticed an increased law enforcement presence in the county.

“Especially over towards the White Center area,” said Stacy Sessions, a King County resident. “Seen a lot of King County Sheriffs there, showing up and actually making a presence, so I think that makes a lot of difference.”

©2026 Cox Media Group