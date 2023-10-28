King County Regional Homeless Authority provides severe weather shelters to those in need

Wash. — As part of the “Tier 2″ severe weather response launched on Friday, the King County Regional Homeless Authority is working to provide an escape from the recent freezing overnight temperatures.

The response protocols will continue until Sunday according to officials.

A “Tier 2″ protocol means that exiting shelters are asked to expand their bed capacity while having the opportunity to request additional funds.

These funds would go towards bedding and survival supplies for the homeless.

City-owned properties would not be required to operate as shelters until a “Tier 3″ incident.

Severe weather shelters are located in:

Seattle

North King County

South King County

East King County

Snoqualmie Valley

For more information and specific shelter locations visit the King County Regional Homeless Authority’s website.

