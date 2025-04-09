King County prosecutors charge another alleged graffiti vandal amid ongoing crackdown

SEATTLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

King County prosecutors have charged another individual with felony malicious mischief for graffiti vandalism, adding to the ongoing legal actions against multiple defendants.

The case involves tagging on the Interstate 5 (I-5) wall near the Yesler Overpass in Seattle. The latest charge is part of a broader effort to hold graffiti vandals accountable.

Prosecutors have charged five individuals in connection with vandalism attributed to the group known as MSP.

One person was charged Monday, while the other four have pleaded not guilty.

Law enforcement cracks down on graffiti in King County

Last December, multiple people were charged with a total of 34 graffiti-related felonies in King County.

“Defendants are innocent until proven guilty in court, but prosecutors believe they have a pretty strong case,” Casey McNerthney, Director of Communications at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, told “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio.

He said Seattle Police have been investigating the matter for months.

“It’s been a big effort from the mayor’s office with Bruce Harrell, and they are as frustrated by it as your listeners are,” he shared.

McNerthney emphasized that proving graffiti crimes can be challenging.

“A key is showing not only the identity of the folks who are doing this, but their locations too,” he said. “Having video evidence and having GPS evidence is helpful. Ultimately, you’ve got to show beyond a reasonable doubt that this is the person who did it.”

While jail sentences for graffiti crimes tend to be short due to state law designating them as property crimes, McNerthney stressed the importance of securing financial restitution.

“Whether that’s (for) taxpayers for the Washington State Department of Transportation property with these walls, or whether you’re a business large or small, or whether you’re a property owner. You know, I’ve never heard a property owner, or a business owner say, oh, it’s just graffiti,” he said.

