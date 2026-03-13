King County Metro to expand bus service starting March 28

KING COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

King County Metro is expanding bus service starting March 28, adding earlier morning trips, later night service, and more runs on weekends.

The expansion will focus on the Eastside and South King County.

Metro is also launching system-wide all-door boarding, aimed at speeding up trips and reducing delays.

County officials said the improvements will strengthen connections to Sound Transit’s Link light rail, including the new 2 Line Crosslake Connection between Seattle and the Eastside, which also goes into service March 28.

King County Executive Girmay Zahilay highlighted the service expansion as part of a broader effort to prepare for the FIFA World Cup this summer.

“Metro is strengthening the transit network that connects people across our region to jobs, school, and opportunity,” he stated. “Starting this month, we’re increasing bus service with earlier morning trips, later evening service, and more weekend options, with improvements phasing in across South King County and the Eastside. By investing in the system people rely on every day, we’ll also be ready to meet the moment when we welcome the world to our region this summer. For the FIFA World Cup!”

Metro General Manager Michelle Allison emphasized that better bus connections to light rail will encourage more people to use transit.

“Each time we improve the customer experience or extend bus service to new Link light rail stations, it helps more people choose transit,” Allison stated. “This year marks a transformative time for riders across King County, with more service and stronger connections that make it easier to travel reliably throughout the day.”

King County Metro eyes bigger expansion for South King County

Zahilay is pushing for an even larger expansion of service later this year in South King County.

“South King County is the place where people have gone because they’ve been priced out of Seattle,” Zahilay told KIRO 7 this week. “The more that we can connect people to opportunity through bus service, the stronger our economy will be.”

The King County Council will review the proposal and will have a chance to make changes before voting on it.

“51% more service during the weekdays, 57% more on Saturdays, and almost double the trips on Sundays,” he added. “This is something that has been paid for by the last budget action, and the service will start being deployed all around the region here very soon.”

If approved, the expanded service would start in August.

