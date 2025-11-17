King County makes million-dollar drug bust with ties to Sinaloa Cartel

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office says it made a major bust with direct ties to the Sinaloa Cartel—seizing around $1.3 million in drugs.

Through an extensive, months-long investigation, detectives discovered a supplier was receiving more than 100 pounds of drugs every few weeks – and then distributing them across King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties.

With the help of K9 Quinn, the department served several search warrants in Bridgeport, Lynnwood and Kirkland and arrested four people.

Here’s what they found:

• 70.55 pounds of Methamphetamine

• 16 pounds of fentanyl powder

• 6.83 pounds of heroin

• 1.67 pounds of cocaine

• 1 handgun

• 1 car

• $83,652 cash

