King County Executive Dow Constantine tapped as Sound Transit CEO with up to $650K salary

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Sound Transit is officially nominating a new CEO, and it’s a familiar name to King County residents: Executive Dow Constantine.

The Sound Transit Board of Directors made the announcement Monday after having previously named Constantine as a finalist. The board said they picked him out of 60 applicants.

“Being CEO of Sound Transit is a tough job with many constituencies to serve, and Dow has proven over his career in public service that he can deliver large capital projects, successfully oversee a major transit agency, and foster partnerships across our region that are essential to make Sound Transit function at the highest possible level,” Snohomish County Executive and Sound Transit Board Chair Dave Somers, Pierce County Executive and Sound Transit Board Vice Chair Ryan N. Mello, and King County Council member and Sound Transit Board Vice Chair Claudia Balducci wrote in a joint statement.

Appointment process plagued by claims of conflict-of-interest

The appointment was not without controversy. The process to pick the next Sound Transit CEO has been criticized as secretive and some have called out a conflict of interest with board members appointed by Constantine being the ones to hire him to a six-figure salary. The Seattle Times reported the transit CEO could make up to $675,000 annually.

The board is set to vote this Thursday to appoint Constantine as head of the agency. The 63-year-old already sits on the Sound Transit Board—he’ll recuse himself from this week’s vote.

Constantine is expected to step down from serving as county executive, a position he’s held since 2009.

Sound Transit faces series of issues

The announcement comes as the agency has faced a series of technical issues and closures. In January, MyNorthwest reported months-long service disruptions. MyNorthwest also reported on several violent incidents that occurred onboard trains and on platforms last year.

“We know this is a crucial time for the agency, and there are difficult and complex discussions on the near horizon, along with reforms that will require knowledge and commitment to continue forward,” the statement from officials continued. “These include operational and maintenance challenges that need to be addressed immediately by an incoming CEO, increased accountability measures, as well as rising financial pressure from inflation and economic uncertainties. As board leaders, our priority remains delivering on the voter-approved ST3 package, while operating a safe and dependable system,” the statement continued.”









