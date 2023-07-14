King County declares official ‘Taylor Swift Week’ ahead of popstar’s Seattle stop

KING COUNTY — King County will officially declare July 18-25 to be “Taylor Swift Week,” with the world-famous popstar set to arrive in Seattle for back-to-back nights.

Swift is performing at Lumen Field on July 22 and July 23. King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci is sponsoring the proclamation to “celebrate not only Taylor Swift’s huge musical and cultural contributions as an artist but also her positive role modeling for women and girls.”

“Her civic activism has proved Swift is uniquely influential in encouraging registration and voting among her young fans,” Balducci added.

The proclamation itself is replete with puns referencing Swift’s song titles.

“Taylor Swift’s tour has encouraged Lovers of the Earth to take public transportation to her concerts, significantly boosting ridership in cities throughout the US,” it reads in part. “On July 22 and July 23 of this year, Taylor Swift will be performing two Midnights with sold-out shows in King County.”

Tickets sold out for the shows months ago, and resale prices have been through the roof ever since. As of Friday, the cheapest seats on StubHub range between $950 and $1,500 each, while floor tickets are up over $3,000.

