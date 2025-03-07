King County Council launches transit safety task force

SEATTLE, Wash. — City of Seattle, King County leaders, and the bus drivers’ union came together Friday to launch a newly created Transit Safety Task Force.

They tell KIRO 7 the goal is to make buses safer for drivers and riders.

The creation of the task force comes after a string of violent incidents on or around buses – including the shooting of two people onboard a Metro bus in Tukwila in February and the December murder of bus driver Shawn Yim.

Transit Union President Greg Woodfill said they’re looking for faster response times, more public safety funding sources, fare enforcement, and increased penalties for transit worker assaults.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said the city put in $9 million for transit safety that the taskforce will be able to use towards accomplishing these goals.

“All these words mean nothing now until they see action,” Woodfill said during Friday’s meeting. “I hear it every day, and our union needs to be held accountable just like everyone else in this room.”

Friday’s meeting is just the beginning of strengthening transit safety.

The union told KIRO 7 they are grateful for the commitment from local leaders.

Now, it’s up to the task force to come up with short-term and long-term solutions.

The task force’s first meeting is planned for March 20.





