King County awards woman $21.5M in settlement over near-death dog mauling

SEATTLE — A court has ruled that King County had a “duty to protect the community” from dangerous animals living on a squatter property in Auburn when a woman was nearly mauled to death in 2022.

What happened

On Feb. 22, 2022, a 38-year-old woman was on a jog in her neighborhood when two dogs ran from the front yard of 28905 45th Place South and attacked her in the street.

The dogs dragged her body across the street, back toward the property.

Neighbors heard her screams and tried to help, but were unable to stop the attack due to the ferocity of the attack.

King County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and shot and killed one of the dogs. The other was impounded from the property by Regional Animal Services (RASKC).

The jogger was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

She had over 20 surgeries over a two-year period to repair broken bones and lacerations to her face, head, arms, torso, and legs, according to her lawyers.

History with the property

Since at least 2018, neighbors have made over 75 calls to the King County Sheriff’s Office, King County Regional Animal Care Services, King County Code Enforcement, and other King County departments, regarding the property on 45th Place South.

Their calls asked the county to address the hazards on the property, which included criminal activity, accumulation of odorous garbage and debris, and the presence of aggressive dogs.

In April and August 2021, King County impounded and then released aggressive dogs associated with this property.

At least two dogs associated with the property were ordered permanently removed from the County before this attack, according to the victim’s lawyer.

“The County did not take the necessary steps to ensure both dogs were removed. Aggressive dogs remained on the property,” said attorneys for the family in its news release.

Auburn

Lawsuit with King County

The lawsuit alleged the county was aware of the dangers associated with this property—including the vicious dogs— and failed to take appropriate action to address these dangers.

The lawsuit also alleged that both dogs involved in the attack were known to the county to be aggressive and had been impounded by the county and improperly released.

According to the suit, one of the dogs that attacked the woman was supposed to have been removed from the property per an August 2021 order.

The county maintained that it could not determine the identity of either attacking dog, despite an investigation, according to lawyers.

“Investigation during the lawsuit revealed the County had destroyed the bodies of both dogs, and was unable to locate the investigative report documenting evidence from the attack. On August 15, 2025, the Court issued sanctions against the County for this conduct,” lawyers for the family said.

“The County had every opportunity to prevent this tragedy. Neighbors begged the County to do something about this property, told the County someone was going to die because of these dogs. And the County did not do what it needed to do to protect its citizens. We hope this result brings a measure of justice to both the family and to the people living in this neighborhood, for all they had to endure,” said Gemma Zanowski, one of the attorneys for the woman and her family.

Aftermath

A spokesperson from the King County Executive’s Office said:

“Our thoughts are with the victim, who suffered severe injuries during this tragic incident. We recognize the lasting impact this has had on her and her family.

While King County did not own the animals or the house involved in this incident, the settlement represents the unique legal framework in Washington where the county must cover the entire loss suffered by a plaintiff when the other parties involved lack sufficient resources to pay the judgment. Our decision to settle reflects our belief that resolving the case was in the best interest of everyone involved, as well as our commitment to fairness and compassion.

We are committed to working with our county departments that respond to these types of situations to review processes, strengthen coordination and communication, and consider any additional regulations that may be needed to ensure this doesn’t happen again in the future.”

The county has agreed to pay the victim $21.5 million to settle the lawsuit.

The settlement is reportedly the highest settlement paid by King County to resolve a personal injury suit. Lawyers for the family called it a “landmark decision.”

Property owner Maryanne Hunziker has also agreed to pay the policy limits of the homeowner’s insurance policy on the property and has agreed to sell the property so it can be cleaned up and the neighborhood restored.

A statement on behalf of the victim said:

“The conclusion of this case allows our family to put this trauma behind us and heal. While I was gravely injured, there are many other people in this neighborhood who needlessly suffered by the conditions allowed to exist at this house for so many years. We hope this case compels King County to evaluate their policies and procedures, and act with a higher sense of urgency when faced with multiple warnings signs of a threat to the safety of a community so someone else doesn’t needlessly experience similar trauma. We want to see the resolution of this case clean up this nuisance house and bring peace back to the neighborhood where this incident occurred and we are proud the settlement will require the sale of the property. My family and I are eternally grateful to emergency responders and the neighborhood residents who fought to save my life on the day of the attack.”

