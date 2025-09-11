King County Auditor corrects $900 million error in recent report

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Auditor’s Office issued a correction on Wednesday to its recent report on the Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS).

The discrepancy? $900 million.

The audit, which found potential fraud and payments to unapproved entities in some grant-funded contracts, originally said that DCHS grant funding had increased from $22 million in 2019-2020 to more than $1.5 billion in 2023-2024.

However, the actual increase was from $922 to $1.5 billion.

“Accuracy is critical to our work,” King County Auditor Kymber Waltmunson wrote in the memo. “We have many layers of quality assurance processes in place, including review of the facts by DCHS, and we are evaluating to identify lessons learned.”

On Saturday, the Auditor’s Office received a question via email from Amnon Shoenfeld, a former director of the department.

The exchange led to the realization that the online county data set used to quantify the growth and volume of DCHS grants between 2019 and 2025 was incomplete.

The King County Auditor says it excluded grants that had expired before the date that the data was pulled in April 2025.

The Auditor’s Office is revising the data in the report to adhere to Government Auditing Standards.

©2025 Cox Media Group