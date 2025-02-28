SEATTLE — Multiple drug traffickers were arrested in a series of busts between Everett and Mountlake Terrace, police seized multiple kilograms of various drugs, cash, guns, and other paraphernalia. The fentanyl seized in the busts was enough to cause millions of overdose deaths.

On January 24th, a 45-year-old and a 20-year-old were caught with Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and a 9mm semi-auto pistol along with $41,000 in cash. Seattle SWAT and narcotics police arrested the pair near 19th Avenue Southeast in Everett. Of the Fentanyl seized, the suspects had 9.2 kilograms.

0 of 5 Kilos of drugs, guns, and $41k in cash seized by police (Seattle Police Dept.) Kilos of drugs, guns, and $41k in cash seized by police (Seattle Police Dept.) Kilos of drugs, guns, and $41k in cash seized by police (Seattle Police Dept.) Kilos of drugs, guns, and $41k in cash seized by police (Seattle Police Dept.) Kilos of drugs, guns, and $41k in cash seized by police (Seattle Police Dept.)

In a separate bust on February 24th, Homeland Security Investigations, and The Drug Enforcement Agency worked with the King County Prosecutors Office to arrest a 51-year-old man in Mountlake Terrace.

He had $3,000 in cash, meth, and Fentanyl powder which amounted to a street value of $200,690. Seattle Police say he is expected to be federally charged and the Narcotics Unit says he managed the drug trafficking operation.









©2025 Cox Media Group