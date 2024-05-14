Local

Kia to host anti-theft events in Bellevue and Tacoma

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Hyundai anti-theft protection events (KIRO 7 News)

Kia America will be hosting anti-theft events in Bellevue and Tacoma this weekend.

From Friday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., eligible vehicles can receive a free software upgrade or ignition cylinder protection installation at Factoria Mall and Tacoma Mall.

According to the Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue has seen a 47% increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

These upgrades are a great way to fight theft and protect these vehicles.


