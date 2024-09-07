Kentridge High School lockdown prompts debate on student phone access

KENT, Wash. — Should students have access to their cell phones while on campus? Many families are asking that question after Kentridge High School was forced to go on lockdown.

The high school’s lockdown was prompted Thursday morning after a carjacking suspect entered the school after leaving the vehicle in the campus parking lot, police said.

Kent detectives said a 27-year-old Newcastle man called 911 at about 9:30 a.m. when his car was stolen at gunpoint.

The victim said he was threatened during a test drive after the suspect had posed as a potential buyer.

Police were able to locate the juvenile suspect inside the school and took him into custody.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Kent Police Department to get more details about the suspect. We’re still waiting for a response.

The incident happened the day after a deadly shooting killed two teachers and two students at a Georgia high school, prompting the question among families, should students have access to their cell phones on campus?

A number of middle schools in Seattle Public Schools are forcing students to lock away their cell phones during class.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Kent School District to learn about its cell phone policies and if the district had sent a notification to parents about the lockdown.

We’re still waiting to hear back as of Friday evening.

Adam DeBruler, a father of two students at a nearby elementary school, said a police helicopter was notifying families to stay inside their homes amid the lockdown.

He has questions about the district’s lockdown procedures.

“The school staff didn’t know what we were talking about. They had no idea. They weren’t on lockdown. It’s a bit surprising we got a helicopter circling our neighborhood telling us to stay indoors and lock the doors, but our school a mile away is also not on lockdown,” he shared.

While his children do not have cell phones, he said his oldest child as a watch where he can reach him at all times, while restricting his son’s ability to use it during class.

DeBruler said it’s important for him to be able to contact his son, especially during emergencies.

“When there’s communication issues between schools and district and district and parents in an event like this, you want a secondary source of communication available for your student to get a hold of you,” he shared with KIRO 7 News.

Kara Semer, whose son attends Kentridge High School, said she understands both sides of the debate.

“If somebody is trying to hide, you wouldn’t want the phone going off to alert the active shooter that the person is in there too, if people were trying to call their students. I guess I can see both sides of the argument,” she said.

Semer said she encourages families to have serious conversations with their children to make sure that they’re safe and protected.

“I was actually talking to my son the day before about run, hide, fight and, you know, we were talking about what he would do in that situation because of the Georgia incident. He was prepared,” she said.

