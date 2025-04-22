Kent PD shuts down street for crash, Medical Examiner responds

KENT, Wash. — Kent police shut down both directions of Central Ave South on Monday night for ‘police activity’.

KIRO 7 crews on the scene spoke with police, who said a pedestrian crossing the street caused a car crash. It is unclear how many people may have been injured in the crash.

The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

ROAD CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS NEAR 900 CENTRAL AVE SOUTH FOR POLICE ACTIVITY. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA pic.twitter.com/vToU9ruMFG — Kent Police (@kentpd) April 22, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group