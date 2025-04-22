Local

Kent PD shuts down street for crash, Medical Examiner responds

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KENT, Wash. — Kent police shut down both directions of Central Ave South on Monday night for ‘police activity’.

KIRO 7 crews on the scene spoke with police, who said a pedestrian crossing the street caused a car crash. It is unclear how many people may have been injured in the crash.

The Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.

