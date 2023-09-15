Kent man charged for attempted child rape after online predator sting

Redmond Police arrested a Kent man Tuesday as part of an online undercover operation focusing on the sexual abuse of minors.

On Sept. 12, Christopher Remsing, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree attempted child rape. He was booked into the King County Jail on $750,000 bail.

Detectives posted online advertisements looking for adults who wanted unsupervised access to children.

Police say Remsing responded to an ad with messages that he was sexually interested in the children and would trade access to the children for babysitting.

Police provided an address to Remsing and when he arrived, officers with the Redmond Police Department arrested him.

According to Redmond police, Remsing was carrying a backpack containing condoms, toys, and children’s movies.

Search warrants were also served on Remsing’s car and apartment, where officers found several hundred pairs of children’s underwear and clothing, along with electronic devices that police are examining.

Detectives believe there may be more victims associated with Remsing and ask if you have additional information, call the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

If you or someone you know are a victim of child sexual exploitation, call 911 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

