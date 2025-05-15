Kent man accused of pointing gun at wife, preventing kids from leaving home

KENT, Wash. — Kent police arrested a man Wednesday night, accused of attacking his wife and preventing her and their children from leaving their home.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on 118th Avenue Southeast.

Officers say a family member called 911 last night to report the attack, saying they were worried because the man was known to carry guns, and he heard a loud bang come from inside the home.

When police arrived, they spoke with the wife, who said her husband attacked her during an argument, pointed a gun at her, and took her phone so she couldn’t call 911.

When he saw that a family member arrived to try and help his wife, the man allegedly attacked that person, scratching his face and strangling him.

Officers surrounded the home to prevent the man from escaping and used their PA system to order him to come outside. He did and was taken into custody.

The man was booked into the King County Jail.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence – you’re not alone, and help is out there.

You can call the 988 line, which is in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in immediate danger, call 911 right away, and police will come to your rescue.

You can also visit these links for additional support:

https://dawnrising.org

https://project-be-free.com/

