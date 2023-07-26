Kent family in disbelief after mom of 4 dies in freak accident at LA Fitness

KENT, Wash. — A Kent family is working to honor their sister, 36-year-old Delrie Rosario. Her sister describes her death as a tragedy and “bizarre accident”, saying that she died at an LA Fitness Center last Friday.

Marissa Woods said she and her sister, Rosario, were running on the treadmill. It’s something they did nearly every day.

“She tried to slow the machine down. I thought maybe she just missed a step. She just collapsed, [and] hit her head on the machine,” said Woods.

She said that Rosario lost consciousness after hitting her head on the front of the machine and falling off. Woods said she yelled for help.

“I was screaming, you know, ‘anybody, just please help! Anybody know how to do CPR?” recalled Woods.

She said while other gym-goers jumped in to help, employees at the center didn’t.

“Not one worker,” said Woods. “I think they were in shock.”

Our request to interview LA Fitness was declined.

Rosario later died at a local hospital.

Her family remembers her as a loving sister and mother.

“A mother first. Always everything she did was for kids. She worked so hard for kids,” said Woods.

But amid the family’s grief, they say they’ve also found some peace. Rosario was an organ donor and doctors informed them that her donation would help save five lives.

“Five people, literally like right now! She’s saving lives. How big can your heart be to still be saving lives?” said Woods. “Just think, somebody’s walking around…with her big heart. They don’t even know what heart they’re about to get.”

Co-workers of Rosario set up a GoFundMe, with hopes of helping her four children.

©2023 Cox Media Group