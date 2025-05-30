Local

Kennewick Police Department locates stolen car filled with drugs

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Kennewick Police Department abandon car drugs (Kennewick Police Department)
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department was able to locate a stolen car that had several pounds of suspected drugs and guns inside.

On May 20, patrol officers located an abandoned car they had been tipped off to several days before.

During their search of the car, patrol officers located and seized 1.3 pounds of methamphetamine.

They also found two pistol magazines, bullets inside the car, and evidence identifying the primary suspect.

No additional information was provided.

