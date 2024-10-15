Kenmore cannabis shop hit by smash-and-grab, $2,500 in products stolen

KENMORE, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, six people broke into Theorem Cannabis on Northeast Bothell Way in Kenmore by backing a small Kia into the storefront.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4:30 a.m.

The group, using three vehicles in total, made off with approximately $2,500 worth of cannabis products.

However, no cash was taken from the register.

Theorem Cannabis, which opened in 2016 and is the only dispensary in Kenmore, has experienced a break-in before but never a smash-and-grab like this one.

While the cost of the damage is still being assessed, the shop plans to reopen Wednesday after cleanup efforts.

Theorem Cannabis also announced plans to install bollards to enhance security.

The business is encouraging the community to stop by and show support as they recover from the break-in.

The sheriff’s office says no suspects have been arrested at this time.

