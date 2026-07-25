Kenmore Air to resume flights Saturday after fiery floatplane crash

Kenmore Air will resume flights on Saturday after one of its floatplanes crashed in the San Juan Islands. 11 people, including a pilot, were onboard. Everyone was rescued.

The airline canceled flights on Friday, the day after the crash. Kenmore Air said it would contact impacted by Friday’s flight cancellations to rebook or issue a refund.

The plane, a Dehaviland DHC-3 Turbine Otter – went down at Sucia Island around 5:30 p.m.on July 23. The cause remains unknown at this time.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed it is looking into what happened but does not plan on sending an investigator to the scene.

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