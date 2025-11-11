Keeping your packages safe from porch pirates this holiday season

WASHINGTON — ‘Tis the season of giving. And, unfortunately, taking.

With the holidays approaching, there are several ways to ensure your package ends up where it’s supposed to, so porch pirates don’t get their hands on it.

That includes buying local at a neighborhood store rather than a big box delivery. But if you are ordering online, the main thing to keep in mind is that these are crimes of opportunity.

It’s a game of chance. Porch pirates are always lurking, and the more you have delivered, the greater the risk. Furthermore, the size of the item or even packaging, like brand names or obvious electronics, can also leave you susceptible.

Visibility is another big factor. Houses 25-feet or further away from the street or sidewalk are less prone to getting hit. That said, despite video surveillance, thieves are rarely caught.

“It’s almost like an extension of a home robbery,” says shopper Natalie Higashiyama. “Your porch is part of your home. So, you kind of feel like that’s an invasion, as well.”

Laura Lucht feels the same way. “I live in a cul-de-sac, where I know and trust my neighbors,” she said. “And, if there’s something that’s a violation on my property, I feel like it threatens the whole neighborhood.”

According to consumer website Safewise.com, only 12% of victims report theft to law enforcement nationwide. About 19% get a refund from the seller. And, only 4% actually recovered their stolen package.

Most of these thefts occur between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. when most people are at work. To avoid the worst, check with your delivery company.

For example, with Amazon, there’s real-time package tracking, among other safeguards.

“Another one is the hidden dropoff location, where you actually tell the drivers where to hide your packages on the front porch…so, it’s outside of public view,” says company Spokesperson Louie Tran.

Amazon is also working with The National Sheriffs’ Associaton to create community-tailored resources to track porch pirates. The organization covers about 3,000 agencies across the country.

Package theft is not an Amazon-specific issue. We reached out to Fed-Ex, UPS, and the United States Postal Service. Each offers various options, like signature confirmation and email alerts.

But, in the end, buying local might be your best choice.

“Shopping local doesn’t mean you have to go in and buy a cart full of stuff,” notes Barbara Mayfield, owner of APQS Northwest, a quilt shop in Issaquah.

Meanwhile, Lucht says she’s phasing out her online purchases.

“I’m actually shifting my shopping patterns away from online shopping, And, instead having the human contact of walking into a store, supporting a business in my community, and buying from them,” she said. “Even if I pay a few dollars more, that’s valuable to me.”

If you do have to order online and you can’t be there for a scheduled delivery, another alternative includes installing a doorbell camera. Also, make sure your front porch is well-lit. You can even ask neighbors to keep an eye out or grab anything that gets dropped off.

Lucht noted that neighborhood camaraderie also creates a sense of community.

