Keep those skis out – Crystal Mountain extends winter fun through mid-April

Crystal Mountain, Wash. — Don’t put away your skis and snowboards just yet – Crystal Mountain is extending its ski season through mid-April and limited operations until April 28.

Crystal’s operators say they received more than 19 inches of snow in the past week, allowing them to extend spring skiing until Sunday, April 14.

The ski resort will continue operating the Mt. Rainier Gondola, Rainier Express and Green Valley chairlifts for the intermediate and advance terrain only.

On the bonus weekends, Crystal plans to host its second annual Verde Valle Banked Slalom and Over the Top Rail Jam.

“While we are in the middle of an El Nino season which has caused the snowfall to be less predictable, we have still had a solid season and winter has delivered the past couple of weeks,” said Matt Darbous, President & COO of Crystal Mountain.

