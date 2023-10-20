Keep an eye out for these Seattle-area freeway closures this weekend

SEATTLE — Drivers in the Seattle area will have a couple freeway closures to look out for this weekend.

Coming up first will be a full closure of I-90 between Mercer Island and Seattle on Friday. Westbound lanes will close at 9 p.m., with eastbound lanes following suit two hours later.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will be doing maintenance work on the Mercer Island and Mount Baker tunnels during this closure.

All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

At 10 p.m. on Friday, the Mercer Street exit ramp for southbound I-5 will also close for paving work. This one will last all weekend, with express and main lanes reopening again at 5 a.m. on Monday.

That closure will be paused for three hours starting starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, though, to account for Kraken gameday traffic near Climate Pledge Arena.

