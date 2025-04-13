Kayaker rescued from Skykomish River after falling into the water

INDEX, Wash. — A man nearly drowned in the Skykomish River near Index on Friday after falling out of his kayak, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (SRFR) posted on Facebook.

The agency said the man inhaled water after falling into the cold river before other people he was with called 911.

Crews conducted a swift water rescue and brought the man out of the river and to a local hospital.

"Swift water is extremely dangerous year-round...We urge everyone to avoid entering swift water without proper experience and training," SRFR said.

