Kayaker rescued from Roses Lake near Manson

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued a kayaker who flipped his boat on Roses Lake near Manson and couldn’t get to shore.

It happened on April 7 around 8:30 a.m.

Callers reported a man in his 60s yelling for help from about 600 meters offshore in extremely windy conditions.

Upon arrival, deputies quickly located the man near the north end of the lake, which was partially obscured by cattails.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation and the dangerous weather conditions, one of the deputies deployed a department-issued marine throw bag, and they used a rope to pull the man to shore.

Once on land, fire and EMS personnel took over medical care. The patient was treated on scene and then taken to Lake Chelan Community Hospital for further evaluation.

“The swift, coordinated actions of Deputies Eakle and Seabright were instrumental in saving the victim’s life. Their teamwork, communication, and effective use of specialized equipment reflect the highest standards of public safety service and are a direct embodiment of our agency’s motto: ‘Of the People, for the People,’ the department shared.

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