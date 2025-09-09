BURIEN, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

With the help of K9 Quinn, a drug trafficking operation near Burien that used Rice Krispies Treats wrappers to smuggle cocaine was put to rest on Sept. 4, the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) confirmed.

KCSO seized three pounds of cocaine worth approximately $100,000 from the Burien drug trafficking operation. Law enforcement also seized nearly $3,000 in drug proceeds in addition to three handguns.

K9 Quinn leads Burien drug trafficking operation

The Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team (SET), along with several deputies, dispatchers, and a K9 unit, aided in the drug trafficking investigation.

The drug traffickers used Rice Krispies Treats wrappers to store and smuggle the cocaine.

K9 Quinn sniffs out pounds of cocaine hidden inside Rice Krispies Treats A photo of cocaine wrapped in Rice Krispies Treats that was seized from a drug trafficking operation in Burien. (Photo courtesy of the King County Sheriff’s Office) (Photo courtesy of the King County Sheriff’s Office)

“This K9 earned a perfect 10,” KCSO stated.

K9 Quinn’s storied history of bringing drug dealers to justice

K9 Quinn, a Labrador retriever and former Purina Puppy Chow model, has been on the Burien Police Department force since 2022. Quinn’s first bust occurred in late 2022 when he joined the tail end of a year-long investigation into a highly organized group of alleged drug distributors with family connections to Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel.

Countless drug distributors have gone head-to-head with K9 Quinn since his first bust, and each challenger has met the wrath of King County’s nosiest dog.

In Nov. 2023, K9 Quinn contributed to the largest fentanyl powder bust in King County history, seizing 41 pounds after a traffic stop. KCSO also seized 95 pounds of methamphetamine in this investigation.

K9 Quinn continued to lead KCSO toward drug criminals with a seizure of 64.3 pounds of fentanyl and 253,704 M30 fentanyl pills from Shoreline in May 2024.

In Jan. 2024, K9 Quinn aided in an investigation that seized $1.46 million worth of contraband brought into Burien from California.

