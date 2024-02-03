Local

K9 Chato retires after 6 years of service in Pierce County

By KIRO 7 News Staff

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department have announced that K9 Chato will be retiring after six years of faithful service to the community.

Chato served in the K9 unit as a bomb detection dog.

“We are both happy and sad to announce the retirement of our bomb detection K9,” said a spokesperson. “Chato served the residents of Pierce County for six years.

Chato was partnered with Deputy McClendon. They spent most of their time patrolling Pierce Transit while responding to live bomb threats.

