Juvenile group suspected in a dozen car break-ins in Sumner

SUMNER, Wash. — Sumner police believe around a dozen Monday morning car break-ins throughout the city are connected to a group of juveniles.

One of the vehicles hit was the patrol vehicle of an off-duty Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy.

Police say 4-6 juveniles in two vehicles broke into the vehicles between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Monday morning.

The vehicles believed to be involved are a smaller dark-colored SUV and a medium-sized silver sedan.

The same suspects could be connected to similar crimes in Renton and Puyallup.

Sumner police are asking anyone with information to call their Tip Line at 253-299-5678.

