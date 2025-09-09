Judge: ‘A gun is an invitation to get into trouble’ in Seattle felon’s case

A 42-year-old Seattle man with a history of felony convictions was sentenced Tuesday to four and a half years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller.

Kenan Dejuan Brown was arrested on Oct. 20, 2023, after the car he was driving left the road, struck a tree, and he was found unconscious with a gun in his jacket pocket.

At his sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Seattle, Judge James L. Robart noted Brown’s statement that he carried the gun because it made him “feel safe.”

The judge responded, “In my experience, a gun is an invitation to get into trouble.”

Court records show Seattle police officers responded to a 911 call about a crash and found Brown behind the wheel.

He briefly spoke with officers before losing consciousness.

Officers then noticed the handle of a firearm protruding from his pocket.

The weapon was identified as a Glock 19 with an extended magazine. One round was chambered.

Officers secured the gun and took Brown into custody.

Brown has multiple prior convictions in King and Kitsap County Superior Courts, including domestic violence assaults, violations of court orders, and unlawful firearm possession.

He also has a previous federal conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful firearm possession on Feb. 14, 2025.

Judge Robart also ordered Brown to complete drug and alcohol treatment.

After his prison term, he will spend three years under supervised release.

