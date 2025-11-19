Josh Naylor voices excitement after inking $92.5M deal with the Mariners

SEATTLE — Mariners’ fans are getting their first gift this holiday season: a first baseman.

The welcomed news comes after the team signed Josh Naylor to a five-year deal.

Naylor is excited to call T-Mobile Park and Seattle “home” for the rest of the decade. But, also reminisced on his childhood, playing alongside his dad and brothers.

Even though the American League Championship Series ended in disappointment for the M’s — losing the series to the Toronto Blue Jays — hope springs eternal with this signing.

Naylor was one of the top free-agent bats available this offseason. And, this deal secures his future with the franchise.

It’s a lucrative deal, worth $92.5 million with no deferrals. That locks up the Canadian through the 2030 campaign. The deal also features a full no-trade clause and a sweet $6.5 million signing bonus.

Re-signing Naylor was one of the top priorities for the Mariners’ front office this offseason. And this deal sends a clear message to the rest of the league that he’s staying in Seattle to help finish what they’ve started.

“I can’t wait to run it back with them because they deserve this. The city deserves it. Each player’s family deserves it,” Naylor said. “I can’t express how much fun I had on this team. It was unbelievable. Like, tears of joy kind of unbelievable.”

Mariners’ president of baseball operations, Jerry Dipoto, knows what Naylor brings to the table.

“The thing that we all saw with Josh is that when our season was vibrating at a different level, he got above the vibration. And that was a pretty big deal. Not a lot of players can do that,” Dipoto says.

The Mariners initially acquired Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline last season.

Once with the M’s, he hit nine home runs in 54 regular-season games after the move. Then, added three more dingers and five RBI’s during the playoffs. Coming up clutch in the postseason.

This also sets the club up for long-term success. If the last couple of months are any indication, they’re right up there with baseball’s best.

All of which has Naylor itching to get back to work.

“Can’t wait for Opening Day,” the Naylor confirmed. “I wish spring training started tomorrow to be honest with you to see the guys again. And, the fans.”

You’d also be excited to hit behind Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez for the next five years. But, Naylor also notes the M’s’ pitching staff is one of the best in baseball.

However, with Naylor inked, there are other holes to fill.

Eugenio Suarez is a free agent. Jorge Polanco is also a free agent after he declined his player option for next year.

Meanwhile, the longest-tenured player, J.P. Crawford, as well as Randy Arozarena, will see their contracts expire next offseason. But the front office remains confident.

“We have fewer holes than we’ve had at any point since we’ve been together to go fill,” Dipoto explains.

“We do have flexibility to go fill them. And, we’re pretty tenacious in our desire to go find the right players. To make the transactions and do the things to put the team on the field and then respond.”

Justin Hollander, the general manager for the M’s, echoes those sentiments. “The best sales pitch we can make as an organization is what the players think about the environment we’ve created,” Hollander said.

“I think that in the clubhouse that starts with Dan and our coaches…and, filters through our players and how they feel about it.”

And this offseason begins with Naylor.

The first baseman is known for his bat. But his most shocking stat last year was on the basepaths. 30 stolen bases, after a previous career-high of just 10.

Just one of the reasons Dipoto calls him one of the highest “Baseball IQ” guys he’s ever been around.

As for Naylor, he says staying with the Mariners was an easy decision.

His family loves the ballpark, the city, and the team. And, he looks forward to planting roots in the Pacific Northwest.

For now, he’s spending the afternoon answering congratulatory texts.

