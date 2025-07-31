Local

Joe Kent confirmed as director of National Counterterrorism Center

By Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest.com
Former Washington congressional candidate Joe Kent was confirmed as director of the National Counterterrorism Center on Wednesday.

In a 52 to 44 largely party-line vote, the U.S. Senate approved Kent to lead the nation’s efforts in combating foreign and domestic terrorism.

Kent is a former U.S. Army soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer. President Donald Trump announced his nomination for Kent earlier this year, stating that “Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism.”

As an 18-year-old, Kent enlisted in the U.S. Army as an infantryman, earning his way into the Ranger Regiment, and then U.S. Army Special Forces “Green Berets,” according to Green Beret PAC.

“After 9/11, I volunteered at every opportunity to serve in combat. I did this for over twenty years and eleven combat deployments,” Kent stated.

Kent praised Trump and the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, for their confidence in his abilities following his confirmation.

Senator Tom Cotton recapped Kent’s qualifications to command the position as director in a social media post.

“Mr. Kent understands the grave threat that terrorism imposes to the security and safety of Americans,” Cotton said. “He is committed to returning the National Counterterrorism Center to its statutory mission of integrating threat intelligence from foreign terrorist organizations.”

Senator Patty Murray urged her collegues to vote against Kent, claimed he was a conspiracy theorist, and held a white supremecist ideology.

Following the confirmation, Kent reposted numerous positive messages on social media, some stating, “It’s a bad day to be a terrorist.”

Four senators did not participate in the vote including, Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Ed Markey (D-MA), and Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

