Jim Irsay, Indianapolis Colts owner and force behind Tokitae’s return to PNW, dies at 65

INDIANA — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who had led the team since 1997 and presided over one of the storied franchise’s greatest eras, died at the age of 65.

Locally, Irsay became a huge part of the movement to bring Tokitae back to Puget Sound waters.

Tokitae, an endangered southern resident orca, was taken from Penn Cove on Aug. 8, 1970 in a mass capture of orcas. She was just four years old.

She was taken to the Miami Seaquarium, where she remained until her death in August 2023-- 53 years. Tokitae was forced to perform for a public audience and lived in a 20-foot deep tank. She was given the name “Lolita” at the Seaquarium.

Tokitae was the only surviving whale of the seven captured on Aug. 8, 1970 until her death. She also outlived other whales captured after her who were sold to theme parks.

Following a documentary about her in 2003, which pre-dated the famous ‘Blackfish’ documentary, word began to spread about her health and living conditions.

When an agreement with the Seaquarium was reached in 2023 to bring Tokitae back to Puget Sound to live out her last few years, one of the biggest issues raised was the logistics of getting a 7,000 pound whale from Florida to Washington.

That’s where Irsay came in.

The cost to move her was estimated to be up to $20 million and would need approval from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. That doesn’t include the cost it would be to create a safe home for her with barricades and provide constant care, food and veterinary exams

On the Pat McAfee show on ESPN, Irsay committed to bankroll her transport and ongoing care. Before her death, she was trained to get into a sling that would have eventually been used to get her into a C-17 military transport plane.

“I’m into this thing with my hands on as a producer, and it was going nowhere,” Irsay said on the Patt McAfee Show. “I’m putting up tens and tens of millions of dollars. I said, ‘Let’s go. She’s healthy, I got the money. Let’s move and get all these permits.’

“We’re going to get a big C 17 or 747. We have her tanks. She’s been practicing getting in her netting so she can get put in the tank,” Irsay said. “It’s four feet of natural water with whale whispers and vets with her. All the vets are moving out there, all the trainers, I’m getting housing for them. This is being planned to the detail with aggressive nature of saying, let’s try to get this done.”

Unfortunately, Tokitae died before these plans could be put in place.

On top of efforts to free Tokitae, Irsay is remembered for his other philanthropic acts. He started an organization aimed at tackling advocacy and resources for those experiencing a mental health crisis in Indiana, and has advocated for music programs and animal welfare.

In 1997, he was the youngest NFL franchise owner with the Colts. Under Irsay’s watch, the Colts advanced to two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLI after the 2006 season.

Irsay died at the age of 65 on May 20. His cause of death is unknown but Colts chief operating officer Pete Ward said he “died peacefully in his sleep.”

Irsay is survived by his daughters Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson; his ex-wife and his daughters’ mother, Meg Coyle; and 10 grandchildren. Irsay is survived by his daughters Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson; his ex-wife and his daughters’ mother, Meg Coyle; and 10 grandchildren, according to ESPN.

©2025 Cox Media Group