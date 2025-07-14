‘Jews say let Gaza live’: Protesters rally against Palantir over alleged role in Gaza conflict, ICE

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A protest targeting a major tech company occurred outside the Fairview Market Hall in Seattle.

Banners inside the hall displayed remarks against Palantir, a software company based in Denver that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to “build digital infrastructure for data-driven operations and decision-making,” according to Palantir. The rally is taking place at 400 Fairview Avenue N.

Palantir is contracted with Israel, providing AI technology to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Anti-tech protest in Seattle

Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) posted a form on its website providing protest details, including that the “meeting” took place in South Lake Union on Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Join us as we rally to demand our government and elected officials divest from genocide!” JVP wrote. “Our target is a tech company that actively supports the genocide in Gaza and enables ICE kidnappings here in the U.S.”

The signage inside the Market Hall contained the words, “Palantir Tracks” and “Palantir Surveils.” Additionally, protesters outside of the building held a large sign which said, “Washington State out of genocidal tech,” and several protesters wearing shirts that read, “Jews say let Gaza live.”

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) responded with units nearby.

The website also stated that, “Together, we’ll make it clear that Seattle won’t stand for U.S. complicity in Israel’s oppression of Palestinians.”

Jewish Voice for Peace spokesperson Michael Grant

“Today, we had hundreds of Jews and allies at the Palantir office; we shut down business as usual to demand that Palantir divest from genocide,” Grant told KIRO Newsradio. “We had about 120 people blocking entrances and elevators, and a rally where we were chanting and singing for more than two hours.”

According to the Jewish Voice for Peace website, the JVP is the largest Jewish anti-zionist organization in the world, with a vision of justice, equality, and dignity for all people.

“We’re here to draw attention to Palantir, as well as call on our elected officials to divest from this corporation that’s causing havoc, like Patty Murray, who has received campaign contributions from Palantir,” Grant said. “and the Washington State Investment Board, whose pension and investment funds are tied up with Palantir.”

Grant further explained the technological strengths that Palantir has and claimed how the advanced tech has aided the Israel-Iran war.

“Palantir’s technology is being used to target and surveil both the population in Gaza, aiding Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians, as well as being used to data mine and target immigrant families in Seattle and beyond, enabling Trump’s mass deportation agenda,” Grant said.

A significant portion of funding inside the “big, beautiful bill” is set to fund ICE, which likely gives the tech giant a portion of $700 million dedicated to “information technology investments to support enforcement and removal operations,” according to TechPolicy.

“Palantir’s technology allows Israel to target clearly marked aid vehicles, journalists, and refugee camps in both targeted assassinations and huge, devastating bombings that we’ve seen for almost two years,” Grant said. “This technology has really disastrous consequences, and we don’t want it in our city. It has no place in our city.”

Palantir protest in Denver

A similar protest happened in Denver outside the Tabor Center, where Palantir’s headquarters are located, on July 4.

Terry Burnsed, a member of the JVP, provided comments on the Denver protest against Palantir.

“Palantir’s commodities are diligently identifying, targeting, filtering, prioritizing, assigning, and firing. And Palestinians die. And die and die,” Burnsed said, according to Fight Back News!

Palantir relocated to Denver in Aug. 2020, and FBN claimed that the tech company has links to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). FBN also claimed that Palantir’s “AI technology is used to expedite both the mass deportations of immigrants under Trump, as well as the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

“Manufacturing systems to surveil us is not acceptable. Assisting ICE to arrest, detain, and deport our neighbors is not acceptable. Not in our backyard!” Immigration Protection Team member, Gina McAffe, said.

Additionally, FBN contended that Palantir is guiding the development of mass surveillance and drone warfare. FBN mentioned that Palantir is developing a surveillance platform, “ImmigrationOS,” that can track the movements of immigrants across the country.

