JBLM soldier accused in fatal shooting of 2 women at Gorge campground Saturday night

A suspect has been identified in the fatal shooting of two women at the Gorge Amphitheater campground Saturday night, during the Beyond Wonderland festival.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, James M. Kelly, 26, of Joint Base Lewis-McChord was hospitalized for a gunshot wound and booked into the Grant County Jail.

Kelly is being held on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of domestic violence assault.

Kelly is accused of fatally shooting Josilyn Ruiz, 26, and her partner Brandy Escamilla, 29, of Seattle. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kelly is also accused of shooting and injuring Andrew Cuadra, 31, of Eugene, Oregon, and Lily Luksich, 20, of Mill Creek.

KIRO 7 talked with someone who was walking in the Gorge Amphitheater campgrounds around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night when someone suddenly yelled at her to run.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at the campgrounds near the amphitheater. They also said the shooter fired twice. The first time he walked away from the area, then when the police closed in he started firing randomly into the crowd.

