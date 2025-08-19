Jazz band turns delayed flight to Seattle into a concert

People stuck aboard a delayed Alaska Airlines flight last week were treated to an unexpected performance by jazz saxophonist Dave Koz and his band.

A video shared on Instagram on August 11 shows the musicians – who were passengers on the flight – grab their instruments and begin playing.

“Delay after delay after delay… frustrations turned into fun. We pulled out our horns and brought smiles bright as the sun,” Marcus Anderson captioned the video. “Summer Horns turned a flight into a front row concert — because when you feel it, you play it.”

The band is currently on their Summer Horns 2025 tour and they were flying into Seattle from St. Louis at the time of the delay.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the plane was diverted to Boise because of some mechanical issues.

In the video, the group plays a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s “Haven’t Done Nothing,” while passengers dance in their seats.

“ Proof that beauty can rise out of chaos,” Anderson shared in another post on Instagram.

