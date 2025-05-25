Japanese airliner diverted to Sea-Tac after passenger tries to open exit doors

SEATTLE — A flight from Tokyo to Houston made an emergency landing in Seattle Saturday after a passenger tried to open two of the plane’s exit doors.

According to CNN, the incident was reported by the FBI and the Port of Seattle.

The crew of the aircraft and passengers had to hold the person down.

FBI officials say, once on the ground, the person was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

All Nippon Airways Flight 114 took off from Japan’s Haneda Airport.

Its intended destination was George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner had been flying for close to ten hours before being diverted to Sea-Tac Airport.

It landed at around 4:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

CNN quoted Port of Seattle spokesperson Chris Guizlo: “Port of Seattle Police were called due to reports of a passenger who attempted to open exit doors during the flight.”

None of the aircraft’s crew members or passengers were hurt.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN, “Our report shows the flight diverted due to a passenger disturbance.”

The airline reports that when the jet arrived at Sea-Tac, another passenger also caused some sort of disturbance.

That passenger was reportedly upset about being diverted and punched a bathroom door, according to the FBI.

Officials say that person’s actions were unrelated to the person who allegedly tried to open the exit doors.

